Pete Rose to appear on field in Philadelphia next month

FILE - Philadelphia Phillies' Pete Rose bats during a 1980 baseball game. Rose will make an appearance on the field in Philadelphia next month. Baseball’s career hits leader will be part of Phillies alumni weekend, and will be introduced on the field alongside many former teammates from the 1980 World Series championship team on Aug. 7. (AP Photo, File)

40 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pete Rose will make an appearance on the field in Philadelphia next month for the first time since receiving a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball.

Rose agreed to the lifetime ban in August 1989 after an investigation for MLB by lawyer John Dowd found Rose placed numerous bets on the Cincinnati Reds to win from 1985-87 while playing for and managing the team.

Baseball’s career hits leader will be part of Phillies alumni weekend, and will be introduced on the field alongside many former teammates from the 1980 World Series championship team on Aug. 7.

Larry Bowa, the starting shortstop on the 1980 team, said during Saturday night’s television broadcast of the Cubs-Phillies game that Rose, 81, would appear at the event. A Phillies spokesperson confirmed Bowa’s statement.

Rose has made appearances for ceremonies in Cincinnati since being banned.

His latest application for MLB reinstatement was rejected by Commissioner Rob Manfred in 2015.

A 17-time All-Star, Rose got 826 of his 4,256 hits during his five years playing for the Phillies from 1979-83.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

FILE - Pete Rose speaks during a statue-dedication ceremony before a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers, June 17, 2017, in Cincinnati. Rose will make an appearance on the field in Philadelphia next month. Baseball’s career hits leader will be part of Phillies alumni weekend, and will be introduced on the field alongside many former teammates from the 1980 World Series championship team on Aug. 7. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Credit: John Minchillo

