X

Pete Brown, co-writer of 'Sunshine of Your Love,' 'White Room' for rock group Cream, dies at 82

National & World News
Updated 21 minutes ago
Poet and songwriter Pete Brown, who co-wrote some hit songs for the rock supergroup Cream in the 1960s, has died

NEW YORK (AP) — Songwriter and poet Pete Brown, who co-wrote “Sunshine of Your Love” and “White Room” for the short-lived rock supergroup Cream in the 1960s, has died. He was 82.

The London-based Brown died of cancer late Friday, according to a post on his Facebook page.

A poet who worked in the same circles as Allen Ginsberg and Spike Milligan, Brown was asked by drummer Ginger Baker to help write songs for Cream, a band he had formed with guitarist Eric Clapton and bass player Jack Bruce.

He also helped write the group's song “I Feel Free,” and formed a songwriting partnership with Bruce after Cream broke up that lasted more than four decades.

___ This story has been edited to correct the name of the song “I Feel Free.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Special

Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Clayton murder suspect kills himself in area of earlier shooting, cops say
38m ago

Credit: EXHIBITION HUB

Brand new Van Gogh Experience opening this summer at Exhibition Hub in Doraville
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC/TNS

Russia bans Ga. secretary of state from country. His response? Thanks
14h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC/TNS

Russia bans Ga. secretary of state from country. His response? Thanks
14h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 friends shot while breaking up fight outside Trader Joe’s in Buckhead
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

African leaders to broach thorny issue of paying Russia for fertilizers in Kyiv and...
10m ago
Police: 3 dead, 2 wounded in early morning shooting at Kansas City bar
18m ago
Greek elections: Conservative party in lead but unlikely to form government outright
20m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

5 ways the pandemic changed your Atlanta commute
The very first Chick-fil-A restaurant serves up its last day at Greenbriar Mall
22h ago
These are the metro Atlanta restaurants that have been open for more than 25 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top