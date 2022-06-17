Peruvian president faces investigation in corruption case

Prosecutors are also investigating the president’s former transport minister, Juan Silva, and six lawmakers. The investigation relates to an accusation that a criminal group led by Castillo had allegedly received benefits from works improperly allocated to some business leaders.

This marks the first time in Peru’s history that the district attorney's office has investigated a sitting president.

Six former Peruvian presidents who led the country between 1985 and 2020 have been sentenced, indicted or investigated for corruption or money laundering. One of them, Alan García, who was president from 1985 to 1990 and then again from 2006 to 2011, killed himself before he could be detained as part of an investigation into bribes by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

In the 10 months he has been in office, Castillo has so far survived two impeachment efforts in Congress in what is the continuation of a political crisis that began in Peru in 2016 and has led to instability as well as five presidents and three dissolutions of Congress.

Polls show Peruvians are highly unhappy with both Castillo and Congress.

A May poll from the Peruvian Studies Institute shows Castillo suffers a 70% disapproval rating, while Congress stands at 87%. More than half of the population — 67% — believes that the best thing for the country would be for the president and Congress to resign so new elections can be held.

Castillo was sworn into office on July 28, 2021 and his administration is scheduled to last for five years, until July 28, 2026.

Combined Shape Caption An anti-government demonstrator speaks outside the special prosecutor's office while Peruvian President Pedro Castillo is inside in Lima, Peru, Friday, June 17, 2022. Castillo appeared before the district attorney’s office to face questions as part of an investigation against him in which he is accused of being the leader of an alleged criminal conspiracy that received bribes from public works contracts. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia Combined Shape Caption An anti-government demonstrator speaks outside the special prosecutor's office while Peruvian President Pedro Castillo is inside in Lima, Peru, Friday, June 17, 2022. Castillo appeared before the district attorney’s office to face questions as part of an investigation against him in which he is accused of being the leader of an alleged criminal conspiracy that received bribes from public works contracts. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia