Peru judge bars Fujimori from leaving country once released

FILE - Jailed former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, photographed through a glass window, attends his trial at a police base on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, April 23, 2014. Peru's Constitutional Court on Thursday, March 17, 2022, approved the release from prison of Fujimori, who is serving a 25-year sentence for murder and corruption charges. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia, File)

Credit: Martin Mejia

FILE - Jailed former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, photographed through a glass window, attends his trial at a police base on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, April 23, 2014. Peru's Constitutional Court on Thursday, March 17, 2022, approved the release from prison of Fujimori, who is serving a 25-year sentence for murder and corruption charges. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia, File)

Credit: Martin Mejia

Credit: Martin Mejia

National & World News
1 hour ago
A Peruvian judge has banned former President Alberto Fujimori from leaving the country for 18 months as soon as he leaves a prison where he has been serving a 25-year sentence for murder

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A Peruvian judge on Thursday banned former President Alberto Fujimori from leaving the country for 18 months as soon as he leaves a prison where he has been serving a 25-year sentence for murder.

Fujimori is expected to be released soon under a Constitutional Court order that last week revived a humanitarian pardon granted in 2017 by then-President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.

Judge Miluska Cano of the Fourth Criminal Chamber ordered that Fujimori may not leave Peru “for 18 months.”

Once released, the former president must face a new trial on charges of being the intellectual author of the murder of six peasants during his 1990-2000 administration.

Fujimori had been serving a 25-year prison sentence since 2007 for the murder of 25 Peruvians executed during his government by a clandestine military squad that killed with impunity while fighting the Shining Path terrorist group.

Last week, the Constitutional Court ordered Fujimori released after a controversial decision whose arguments have not yet been published. The release shortens the sentence of Fujimori by a decade, since he was to be released from prison in February 2032.

With a picture of her brother who was disappeared during the Fujimori administration pinned on her chest, Gisela Ortiz, center, holds a sign that reads in Spanish "Fujimori never again" during a protest against the decision of Peru's Constitutional Court in approving the release from prison of former President Alberto Fujimori in Lima, Peru, Thursday, March 17, 2022. A court official said the court restored a humanitarian pardon granted to Fujimori on Christmas Eve in 2017 by then President Pablo Kuczynski. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Credit: Martin Mejia

With a picture of her brother who was disappeared during the Fujimori administration pinned on her chest, Gisela Ortiz, center, holds a sign that reads in Spanish "Fujimori never again" during a protest against the decision of Peru's Constitutional Court in approving the release from prison of former President Alberto Fujimori in Lima, Peru, Thursday, March 17, 2022. A court official said the court restored a humanitarian pardon granted to Fujimori on Christmas Eve in 2017 by then President Pablo Kuczynski. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Credit: Martin Mejia

With a picture of her brother who was disappeared during the Fujimori administration pinned on her chest, Gisela Ortiz, center, holds a sign that reads in Spanish "Fujimori never again" during a protest against the decision of Peru's Constitutional Court in approving the release from prison of former President Alberto Fujimori in Lima, Peru, Thursday, March 17, 2022. A court official said the court restored a humanitarian pardon granted to Fujimori on Christmas Eve in 2017 by then President Pablo Kuczynski. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Credit: Martin Mejia

Credit: Martin Mejia

Featured
