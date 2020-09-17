Peru high court rejects request to halt impeachment hearing

Nonetheless, the impeachment hearing Friday in Congress will continue as planned.

The political crisis erupted last week when opposition legislators aired several covertly recorded audios that appear to show Vizcarra coordinating a defense strategy to answer questions about an obscure musician’s visits to see him.

The lawmakers contend the audios show that Vizcarra was trying to obstruct an investigation into nearly $50,000 in contracts given to singer Richard Cisneros.

Vizcarra has not been charged and vehemently denies the accusations.

Analysts warn that the country’s democracy could be weakened if the impeachment proceeds. The proceedings have been rushed and no probe has yet concluded whether any illegal activity indeed took place.