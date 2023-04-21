Peru ex-leader Toledo surrenders to be extradited from US

Toledo's surrender ends a yearslong legal battle against his extradition, which started in 2019 when he was arrested at his home in Menlo Park, California. Federal prosecutors have said Peruvian officials will travel to Northern California to pick up Toledo and fly him back to Peru. It's not immediately known when that will happen.

Toledo, who was Peru's president from 2001 to 2006, is accused of taking at least $20 million in bribes from Odebrecht, a giant Brazilian construction company that has admitted to U.S. authorities that it bribed officials to win contracts throughout Latin America for decades. He has denied the charges.