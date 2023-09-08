BreakingNews
AJC Special Report | Georgia leading nation in new juvenile lifers

A person is shot and critically wounded at a Lil Baby concert in Memphis

Police say a person has been shot and critically wounded at a concert headlined by rapper Lil Baby in Memphis, Tennessee

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
X

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — One person was shot and critically wounded at a concert headlined by rapper Lil Baby in Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday night, police and local media said.

The Memphis Police Department posted on social media that officers responded to a report of a shooting at 10:23 p.m. at 191 Beale Street, which is the address of FedEx Forum.

A male victim was transported to Regional One Health Medical Center in critical condition and no other injuries were reported, police said.

The identity of the shooter was not known, the police statement said.

Lil Baby was rushed off the stage when shots were fired inside the venue, WREG-TV reported.

A representative for the rapper did not immediately respond to a request for more information from The Associated Press.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

AJC SPECIAL REPORT
Georgia leading nation in new juvenile lifers1h ago

Credit: file

Isakson symposium to bring McConnell, Manchin to Georgia
59m ago

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: VA hospital honors the late Sen. Max Cleland in today’s renaming
1h ago

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
‘Really nice day’ ahead of scattered weekend showers
2h ago

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
‘Really nice day’ ahead of scattered weekend showers
2h ago

Credit: LEON STAFFORD/AJC

Clayton picks firm to oversee management of $3M in rental assistance
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player...
9m ago
Trump visits South Dakota for rally that Gov. Kristi Noem's allies hope is vice...
11m ago
Clashes resume between factions in Lebanon's largest Palestinian refugee camp
11m ago
Featured

YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
Uga: The story of Georgia’s live bulldog mascot began in 1956
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top