Person charged in random assault on actor Steve Buscemi in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — A person wanted in connection with the random assault on actor Steve Buscemi on a New York City street earlier this month was taken into custody Friday, police said.

The 66-year-old star of “Boardwalk Empire” and “Fargo” was walking in midtown Manhattan on May 8 when a stranger punched him in the face, city police said. He was taken to a hospital with bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye, but was otherwise OK, his publicist said at the time.

Police did not immediately name the suspect or announce the charges, but said a person was in custody for the assault.