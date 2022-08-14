Perkins-McCutcheon connection leads Rams over Chargers 29-22

The Chargers had the ball late in the fourth quarter and were driving to tie the game when Easton Stick's pass to Michael Bandy was picked off by Daniel Isom at the Rams' 8 with 27 seconds remaining. Bandy temporarily had possession of the ball before Isom was able to strip it for the pick.

Stick and Chase Daniel each played one half as Justin Herbert watched the game from the sideline.

Chase Daniel threw for a pair of first-half touchdowns. The Chargers received the opening kickoff and scored in nine plays as Joe Reed split the Rams' secondary and hauled in a 41-yard TD pass less than four minutes into the game.

After getting only one first down on the next three drives, Daniel was able to lead the Bolts on a late scoring drive in the second quarter to tie it at 14 going into halftime. The 13-year veteran looked off a Rams' defensive back and found Michael Bandy for a 16-yard score with 37 seconds remaining.

Daniel finished 11 of 17 for 117 yards.

STARTING IT OFF

AJ Rose — who spent last season on the Vikings' practice squad — bounced off a pair of Chargers' defenders and scored from 1 yard out to tie it at 7 midway through the second quarter. Rose and Raymond Calais each had eight carries and got the most work among the Rams' running backs.

MARATHON DRIVE

Easton Stick led the Chargers on an 18-play, 75-yard scoring drive that took 10:15. The possession ended with Stick going 3-yards around right end for a TD early in the fourth quarter. Stick then completed a pass to tight end Hunter Kampmoyer for the 2-point conversion to make it 22-all.

Stick was 16 of 23 for 119 yards and an interception.

GROUNDING IT OUT

Chargers' fourth-round pick Isaiah Spiller, who is in the competition for the team's second running back spot, finished with 42 yards on seven carries.

HAPPY HALF ANNIVERSARY

The Rams' preseason opener came six months after they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

INJURIES

Rams: DT Bobby Brown was helped off the field during the fourth quarter after he couldn't put any weight on his right ankle. Brown had a sack during the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Rams: Host the Houston Texans Friday.

Chargers: Host the Dallas Cowboys next Saturday.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Michael Bandy, left, scores a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Lance McCutcheon, top, catches a touchdown pass over Los Angeles Chargers' Deane Leonard (33) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley stands on the sideline during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Chris Rumph II celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins, top right, throws under pressure from Los Angeles Chargers' Morgan Fox (56) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Chase Daniel (4) is pressured by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Daniel Hardy during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joe Reed (12) makes a touchdown catch next to Los Angeles Rams safety Terrell Burgess during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson, right, celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins throws during the first half of the team's preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.