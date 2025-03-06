Nation & World News
Performance coach touted by NFL star AJ Brown has a book deal

The performance coach whose self-published “Inner Excellence” received a public boost from NFL wide receiver A
This cover image released by Grand Central Publishing Group shows "Inner Excellence: Train Your Mind for Extraordinary Performance and the Best Possible Life" by Jim Murphy.

This cover image released by Grand Central Publishing Group shows "Inner Excellence: Train Your Mind for Extraordinary Performance and the Best Possible Life" by Jim Murphy.
By HILLEL ITALIE – Associated Press
50 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The performance coach whose self-published "Inner Excellence" received a public boost from NFL wide receiver A.J. Brown has a book deal.

Grand Central Publishing Group announced Thursday that it will re-release Jim Murphy's surprise bestseller and has acquired his self-published “The Best Possible Life.” The new edition of “Inner Excellence” will come out this spring, and “The Best Possible Life” is scheduled for Sept. 30. Grand Central also plans an “Inner Excellence” workbook.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the overwhelming response to ‘Inner Excellence’ and for the impact it’s had on so many lives around the world,” Murphy said in a statement. "My mission has always been to help people unlock their full potential — not just in performance, but in life — and I’m excited to continue that journey.”

Brown, a star receiver for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, was seen flipping through "Inner Excellence" while on the sidelines during a playoff game against the Green Bay Packers in January. The once-obscure book soon topped Amazon's bestseller list.

Brown has praised Murphy's guidance because football is "90% mental and 10% physical for me." He shared a photo of the book on social media with several passages highlighted and underlined in yellow.

