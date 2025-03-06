Performance coach touted by NFL star AJ Brown has a book deal

NEW YORK (AP) — The performance coach whose self-published "Inner Excellence" received a public boost from NFL wide receiver A.J. Brown has a book deal.

Grand Central Publishing Group announced Thursday that it will re-release Jim Murphy's surprise bestseller and has acquired his self-published “The Best Possible Life.” The new edition of “Inner Excellence” will come out this spring, and “The Best Possible Life” is scheduled for Sept. 30. Grand Central also plans an “Inner Excellence” workbook.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the overwhelming response to ‘Inner Excellence’ and for the impact it’s had on so many lives around the world,” Murphy said in a statement. "My mission has always been to help people unlock their full potential — not just in performance, but in life — and I’m excited to continue that journey.”