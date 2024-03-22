Nation & World News

March Madness: NCAA brackets falling fast, with only 11 of more than 22 million still perfect

There are 11 people whose NCAA Tournament brackets survived victories by long shots Yale, Oakland and Duquesne
Yale guard Yassine Gharram (24) stands on a table after celebrating with fans after Yale upset Auburn in a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Spokane, Wash., Friday, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Yale guard Yassine Gharram (24) stands on a table after celebrating with fans after Yale upset Auburn in a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Spokane, Wash., Friday, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
By JIMMY GOLEN – Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago

There are 11 people whose NCAA Tournament brackets survived victories by long shots Yale, Oakland and Duquesne.

Florida Atlantic's loss to Northwestern knocked out about half of the perfect brackets that made it through Thursday's games, when only 1,825 survived in ESPN's Tournament Challenge. The eighth-seeded Wildcats were picked in about 45% of brackets that were still alive on Friday morning. It was down to 306 before No. 10 seed Colorado beat seventh-seeded Florida, leaving 62 perfect brackets. Yale's victory over Auburn left just 10.

There was one additional perfect bracket remaining on March Madness Live, the NCAA's official site, after Yale's win.

The odds of picking a perfect bracket at random — not even counting the play-in games — is 1 chance out of 2 to the 63rd power, which is 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808, or about 1 in 9.2 quintillion (give or take 20 quadrillion or so). According to University of Hawaii researchers, that is more brackets than the number of grains of sand on Earth.

A record 22 million brackets were filled out on ESPN's site, up 15% over last year, with some of the early results knocking out millions. Mississippi State's 69-51 loss to Michigan State and Brigham Young's 71-67 loss to Duquesne each took out more than 9 million brackets. The biggest upset of the first day, third-seeded Kentucky's 80-76 loss to Oakland, also did some damage: The third-seeded Wildcats were picked in 95% of brackets in the ESPN Tournament Challenge to beat the 14th-seeded Golden Grizzlies.

Last year, when there were victories by No. 15 seed Princeton and No. 13 seed Furman on the first day, the last remaining perfect brackets fell on top-seeded Purdue's loss to Fairleigh Dickinson — just the second No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1 seed in tournament history.

In the women's tournament, which started on Friday, ESPN's bracket challenge had a record 3.25 million entries — 56% more than last year. Almost half, 1.5 million, went out on Middle Tennessee's victory over Louisville and 1.3 million others were taken out when Michigan State lost to North Carolina. Only 62,277 remained after Friday afternoon's results.

CBS also reported a record number of brackets for the women's tournament, a 126% increase over last year.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Florida Atlantic's Vladislav Goldin (50) reacts with teammates during the second half of a first-round college basketball game against Northwestern in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mississippi State guard Shakeel Moore dunks against Michigan State during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dayton guard Koby Brea, left, celebrates with a teammate following the team's first-round college basketball game against Nevada in the men's NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Duquesne forward Jakub Necas (7) celebrates after a three-point basket against BYU in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Yale players react on the bench during the second half of Yale's upset of Auburn in a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Spokane, Wash., Friday, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Yale bench reacts during the second half of the team's first-round college basketball game against Auburn in the men's NCAA Tournament in Spokane, Wash., Friday, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Yale players react after they upset Auburn in a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Spokane, Wash., Friday, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nathan Posner for The AJC

Greene threatens to oust Johnson as speaker over funding bill that narrowly passes

Credit: Raymond Hagans/Special

Jermaine Dupri’s father bites back at Bow Wow over copyright infringement
1h ago

Credit: Sue Ogrocki/AP

Braves release infielder-turned-pitcher Charlie Culberson
1h ago

Credit: AP

Islamic State group claims responsibility for Moscow attack in social media post
48m ago

Credit: AP

Islamic State group claims responsibility for Moscow attack in social media post
48m ago

Credit: AP

Athletes suing NCAA, Georgia schools speak about transgender rules
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Police find Missouri student Riley Strain's body in Tennessee river; no foul play...
3m ago
Ivy League does it again as No. 13 seed Yale takes down No. 4 seed Auburn 78-76
6m ago
Heavy-smoking West Virginia becomes the 12th state to ban lighting up in cars with kids...
8m ago
Featured

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Zany Savannah Bananas are bringing their version of baseball to metro Atlanta
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta
Rising price of asthma medicine makes Atlanta pollen season tough for many