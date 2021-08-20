Perez hits 2 of Royals' 5 homers in 6-2 victory over Cubs

Chicago’s Patrick Wisdom homered in the third. He leads NL rookies with 19 homers.

Davies allowed four home runs. The right-hander threw six innings, allowing five hits and striking out five.

Rivera tied it with his homer in the fifth, Benitendi hit a solo shot in the sixth and Jarrod Dyson added an insurance run in the eighth when he drove in a run on a grounder off reliever Ryan Meisinger. Gallagher homered off Jake Jewell in the ninth.

Chicago has lost 11 straight home games. The Cubs have dropped 43 of their last 58 games after leading the NL Central in June.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: INF Nico Hoerner (right oblique) will take ground balls all weekend and could go on a rehab assignment next week … RHP Adbert Alzolay (left hamstring) threw a bullpen Friday that Cubs manager David Ross said went well … C Wilson Contreras (right knee) hit in the batting cage and will be examined by a doctor.

UP NEXT

Royals left-hander Kris Bubic (3-6, 5.09 ERA) and Cubs right-hander Keegan Thompson (3-2, 2.21 ERA) start on Saturday. Bubic will look to rebound after giving up seven runs and nine hits in 1 ⅓ innings pitched against St. Louis on Sunday. Thompson will make his second career start.

