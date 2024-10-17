Percival Everett's 'James' wins $50,000 Kirkus Prize for fiction

NEW YORK (AP) — Percival Everett's novel “James,” his acclaimed reworking of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” has won a $50,000 prize that continues Everett's recent wave of literary honors.

On Wednesday night, “James” was awarded the Kirkus Prize for fiction. Everett's novel, which imagines Mark Twain's classic from the perspective of the escaped enslaved man whom Huckleberry Finn befriends, is also a finalist for the National Book Award and the Booker Prize.

In the past three years, Everett has been a runner-up for the Pulitzer Prize and for the National Book Critics Circle prize, won the PEN/Jean Stein award for the novel “Dr. No” and received such lifetime achievement honors as the Windham-Campbell Literature Prize and the Hurston/Wright Legacy Award. His 2001 novel “Erasure" was adapted last year into the Oscar-nominated film “American Fiction.”