Percival Everett, Louise Erdrich and Jason Reynolds among finalists for $50,000 Kirkus Prizes

NEW YORK (AP) — Percival Everett's “James,” a reworking of Mark Twain's “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” from the enslaved Jim's perspective, is among the fiction finalists for the 11th annual Kirkus Prize.

Kirkus Reviews, a leading book review publication, announced finalists Wednesday in fiction, nonfiction and young reader's literature, with winners in each category receiving $50,000. Other nominees range from new novels by Richard Powers and Louise Erdrich, to nonfiction works on abortion rights, the Iraq War and the space shuttle Challenger tragedy, to a picture book by Jason Reynolds.

Besides “James,” fiction finalists include Erdrich's "The Mighty Red," Powers' “Playground,” Jennine Capó Crucet's “Say Hello to My Little Friend,” Paul Lynch's “Prophet Song" and Rufi Thorpe's “Margo’s Got Money Troubles.”