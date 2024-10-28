PepsiCo to close Chicago bottling plant, impacting 150 workers

“To lay off over a hundred Teamsters workers with no notice to them or the union, in violation of both our collective bargaining agreement and the law, is about as low as you can get,” John Coli Jr., the secretary-treasurer of Local 727, said in a statement.

Coli said the union negotiated a new contract with PepsiCo this summer but wasn’t told about a potential closure. He said the union may take legal action against the company.

PepsiCo said its plans meet “applicable legal requirements” and it will work with the union

“Our top priority is to support our employees during this transition, and our commitment to serve Chicagoland remains strong,” PepsiCo said in a statement.