PepsiCo second quarter profits jump, but demand continues to slip with prices higher

PepsiCo reported higher-than-expected earnings in the second quarter even as customer demand for its snacks and drinks continued to slip.

The Purchase, New York-based company said its net income rose 12% to $3 billion, or an adjusted $2.28 per share, for the April-June period. Wall Street had expected earnings of $2.16 per share.

PepsiCo said its revenue grew less than 1% to $22.5 billion. That was slightly lower than the $22.59 analysts forecast.