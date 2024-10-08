PepsiCo lowers revenue forecast as sales growth weakens

PepsiCo lowered its organic revenue forecast for the year after U.S. consumers continued to pull back on buying its snacks and drinks.

The company, based in Purchase, New York, said Tuesday it now expects its organic revenue -- which is adjusted for foreign currency exchanges and the impact of product acquisitions or divestments – to increase in the low single-digit range for the year. It had expected an increase of 4%.

PepsiCo said its performance in North America was "subdued," hurt by a big recall of its Quaker Oats granola bars and cereals as well as weak demand for its Frito-Lay snacks and drinks. Frito-Lay North America's sales volumes slipped 1.5%, while North American beverage volumes fell 3%.