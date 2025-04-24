PepsiCo lowers full-year earnings forecast on tariff costs and lower consumer spending

PepsiCo lowered its full-year earnings expectations Thursday, citing increased costs from tariffs and a pullback in consumer spending.
The maker of Pepsi beverages and Frito-Lay snacks said it now expects its core earnings per share to be even with last year. Previously it expected mid-single-digit percentage growth.
A 25% tariff on imported aluminum is among those hitting PepsiCo and other beverage makers.
PepsiCo said in February that years of double-digit price increases and changing consumer tastes had weakened demand for its snacks and drinks.
The company responded by investing more heavily in value brands, like Chester's and Santitas, and adding more promotions and value packs. It also burnished its health credentials last month by purchasing Poppi, a popular prebiotic soda brand, for $1.95 billion.
PepsiCo said it expects “elevated levels of volatility and uncertainty” for the rest of this year. Geopolitical tensions are impacting sales in some markets, the company said.
PepsiCo’s net revenue fell 1.8% to $17.9 billion in the first quarter as its sales volumes dropped around the world. That was slightly higher than the $17.8 billion Wall Street was expecting, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
The Purchase, New York, company’s net income fell 10% to $1.8 billion. Adjusted for one-time items, PepsiCo earned $1.48 per share. That was slightly lower than the $1.49 analysts forecast.
Shares of PepsiCo slipped 1% before the opening bell Thursday.
Keep Reading
Credit: Roger Ressmeyer
It’s been 40 years since debut of ‘New Coke,’ Coca-Cola’s biggest failure
The 1985 launch of New Coke was the result of the cola wars between Coca-Cola and Pepsi. It didn't work out as Coca-Cola intended.
Featured
Credit: John Spink/AJC
Metro Atlanta’s declining air quality among worst in Southeast, report says
The American Lung Association’s report ranks the Atlanta metro area as the third-worst in the Southeast for ozone pollution.
Atlanta business owner gets 12 years in prison in $156M FEMA fraud case
An Atlanta business owner was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison on fraud, theft and money laundering charges tied to a $156 million FEMA contract.
Falcons’ Fontenot calls ESPN report on price for Cousins ‘inaccurate’
‘We wouldn’t … share specific conversations with what we’re doing,’ general manager says.