PepsiCo agrees to meet with Al Sharpton over DEI cuts, potential boycott

Leaders at PepsiCo have agreed to meet this week with civil rights advocates from the National Action Network to discuss the company's recent decision to roll back some of its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, the Reverend Al Sharpton said on Monday.

In an April 4 letter to PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta, Sharpton threatened to lead a boycott against the company. PepsiCo — one of the largest food and beverage companies in North America whose brands include Gatorade, Lay's potato chips, Doritos, Mountain Dew as well as Pepsi — told employees in February that the company will no longer set goals for minority representation in its managerial roles or supplier base.

Sharpton said he will be meeting with Laguarta and he intends to press him on the specifics of the company's decision and what commitments it still has to ensuring equal opportunity in employment and contracts.