Peppa Pig theme park set for Legoland Florida Resort in 2022

The new park, based on the popular preschool animated television series, will be located near the main Legoland theme park, but will be separately ticketed, according to a news release. Annual passes to the Peppa Pig theme park will be available as standalone memberships or multi-park passes that include the Legoland theme park and water park.

The Peppa Pig theme park will feature rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes, water play areas and live shows, officials said. Families will also be able to meet Peppa and her friends.