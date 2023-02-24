X
Dark Mode Toggle

'People's court' endorses Putin indictment for aggression

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MIKE CORDER, Associated Press
39 minutes ago
A “people’s court” without legal powers has confirmed an indictment against Russian President Vladimir Putin for the crime of aggression in Ukraine and called for his arrest

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A "people's court" without legal powers has confirmed an indictment against Russian President Vladimir Putin for the crime of aggression in Ukraine and called for his arrest.

The symbolic decision Friday came on the anniversary of Russia's illegal invasion of its neighbor that triggered Europe's biggest and deadliest conflict since World War II.

After a week of hearings in The Hague, a panel of three international legal experts issued the order and called on the international community “to take every step necessary to ensure that a court with legal powers issues an indictment against President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and takes appropriate measures to arrest the perpetrator and put him on trial in an official Ukraine tribunal as soon as possible.”

The judges, including Stephen Rapp, a U.S. prosecutor who once headed the successful effort to bring former Liberian President Charles Taylor to justice for crimes in Sierra Leone, heard testimony from survivors of Russian attacks in Ukraine and from military experts before issuing their order.

The ruling comes amid international efforts to establish a tribunal that could prosecute Putin and other Russian leaders for the crime of aggression. The International Criminal Court has opened an investigation in Ukraine, but doesn't have jurisdiction to prosecute the crime of aggression.

The presiding judge at the court, South African Zak Jacoob, said that he hoped the hearings would add to the pressure for a special court.

"Hopefully this is a step to prosecution. As I said, we have no legal authority or force, but hopefully we have the authority of moral force and moral persuasion, which would take us somewhere,” he told reporters.

The people’s court found that evidence presented was strong enough to indict Putin, saying that as head of state he “planned, prepared, initiated and executed — and continues to plan and execute — the Russian Federation’s acts of aggression in Ukraine."

Jacoob, called Putin’s justifications for the war “pathetic.” An invitation for Putin or his legal representatives to take part in the hearings went unanswered, prosecutors said.

“It is an insult to the international community and to the integrity of the world to make the sort of claims that he has made. And I reject them in no uncertain terms,” Jacoob said.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA player charged with racing had been questioned about fatal crash13h ago

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

The Jolt: Fani Willis slams district attorney oversight bill as ‘racist’
37m ago

Credit: Mark Niesse

New wave of Georgia election bills target ‘Zuckerbucks’ and bar codes
15h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp moves to take command of GOP, leaving state party behind

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp moves to take command of GOP, leaving state party behind

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Teen charged with murder in Peachtree City 11 days after father killed at bank
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

South Africa: Fallout over power utility CEO's graft claims
6m ago
Ukrainians reflect on anniversary of Russian invasion
10m ago
California could face floods, blizzards from huge US storm
15m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

With new attention on Carter legacy, presidential library due for overhaul
19h ago
Tara movie theater in Atlanta: 5 things to know
21h ago
Judge rules against Justice Department over communications in Georgia voting lawsuit
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top