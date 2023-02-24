'People's court' endorses Putin indictment for aggression

The presiding judge at the court, South African Zak Jacoob, said that he hoped the hearings would add to the pressure for a special court.

"Hopefully this is a step to prosecution. As I said, we have no legal authority or force, but hopefully we have the authority of moral force and moral persuasion, which would take us somewhere,” he told reporters.

The people’s court found that evidence presented was strong enough to indict Putin, saying that as head of state he “planned, prepared, initiated and executed — and continues to plan and execute — the Russian Federation’s acts of aggression in Ukraine."

Jacoob, called Putin’s justifications for the war “pathetic.” An invitation for Putin or his legal representatives to take part in the hearings went unanswered, prosecutors said.

“It is an insult to the international community and to the integrity of the world to make the sort of claims that he has made. And I reject them in no uncertain terms,” Jacoob said.

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Credit: AP Credit: AP

