People hurt by parachuting protestor at Euro 2020 game

France won the match 1-0.

“We as the German soccer federation condemn it of course, because it wasn’t just him, but others that he endangered and injured. It’s unacceptable from our point of view," German team spokesman Jens Grittner said. "And the incident is being checked by the police, the authorities here in Munich and at UEFA. But of course we also condemn what happened there. It could probably have turned out much worse.”

The protestor's parachute had the slogan “KICK OUT OIL!" and “Greenpeace” written on it.

He glided into the stadium and seemed to lose control after connecting with the wires. He veered away from the playing area toward the main grandstand and barely cleared the heads of spectators.

The parachutist managed to land on the field and Germany players Antonio Rüdiger and Robin Gosens were the first to approach him. He was led away by security stewards and given medical attention on the side of the field.

UEFA and one of its top-tier tournament sponsors, Russian state energy firm Gazprom, have previously been targeted by Greenpeace protests.

In 2013, a Champions League game in Basel was disrupted when Greenpeace activists abseiled from the roof of the stadium to unfurl a banner protesting Russian oil and Gazprom, which sponsored the visiting team, German club Schalke.

Greenpeace later donated money to a charity supported by Basel, which was fined by UEFA for the security lapse.

UEFA defended its environmental credentials in Tuesday's statement.

“UEFA and its partners are fully committed to a sustainable Euro 2020 tournament," UEFA said, "and many initiatives have been implemented to offset carbon emissions.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The German players look on as a Greenpeace paraglider lands in the stadium prior to the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/ctivist Alexander Hassenstein, Pool) Credit: Alexander Hassenstein Credit: Alexander Hassenstein

A protestor is escorted by stewards before the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Matthias Hangst/Pool via AP) Credit: Matthias Hangst Credit: Matthias Hangst

A Greenpeace paraglider lands in the stadium prior to the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/ctivist Alexander Hassenstein, Pool) Credit: Alexander Hassenstein Credit: Alexander Hassenstein

A demonstrator landed on the pitch before the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Matthias Hangst/Pool via AP) Credit: Matthias Hangst Credit: Matthias Hangst

Paraglider walks on the pitch prior the start of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Germany and France at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Franck Fife/Pool via AP) Credit: Franck Fife Credit: Franck Fife

Germany's Antonio Ruediger, right, and Germany's Robin Gosens speak to a protestor who landed on the pitch before the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Matthias Hangst/Pool via AP) Credit: Matthias Hangst Credit: Matthias Hangst

Paraglider soars through the air prior the start of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Germany and France at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Franck Fife/Pool via AP) Credit: Franck Fife Credit: Franck Fife