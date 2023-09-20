BreakingNews
Large fire in SW Atlanta snarls traffic, shuts down major roads

Pentagon working to restore benefits to LGBTQ+ veterans forced out under 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell'

The Pentagon is beginning a new effort to contact former service members who may have been forced out of the military and deprived of years of benefits due to policies targeting their sexual orientation, starting with those who served under “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By TARA COPP – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon began a new effort Wednesday to contact former service members who may have been forced out of the military and deprived of years of benefits due to policies targeting their sexual orientation, starting with those who served under "Don't Ask, Don't Tell."

Under DADT, which was enacted in 1994 by President Bill Clinton and in effect until 2011, service members who had other than heterosexual orientation could serve — as long as they kept it quiet. That led to years of discrimination, undue pressure, discharges and lost benefits.

Under DADT and previous military policies forbidding gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender or queer personnel from serving, at least 32,837 service members since 1980 were forced out of the military for their sexual orientation, according to Department of Defense data.

More than 2,000 of those service members received general, other than honorable, or unknown discharge characterizations "that may have denied them access to veterans benefits, like home loans, health care, GI Bill tuition assistance and even some government jobs," Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said.

“We know correcting these records cannot fully restore the dignity taken from LGBTQ+ service members when they were expelled from the military,” Hicks said. “It doesn’t completely heal the unseen wounds that were left, it doesn’t make people whole again, even for those many who received honorable discharges. But this is yet another step we’re taking to make sure we do right by those who served honorably.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE
Gas line catches on fire in SW Atlanta, shutting down major roads34m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Prosecution: Defense attorneys have conflicts in Trump RICO case
1h ago

Community grieves Marietta High ‘scholar, athlete and leader’ killed in crash
1h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

HAPPENING TODAY
Judge hears arguments from Trump electors seeking a move to federal court
1h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

HAPPENING TODAY
Judge hears arguments from Trump electors seeking a move to federal court
1h ago

Credit: Yellow-legged hornet (Vespa velutina, formerly called Asian hornet) by Gilles San Martin is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0 (cropped)

Officials: More bee-eating hornets found; second nest eradicated
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

House Republicans clash with Attorney General Garland, accusing him of favoring Hunter...
7m ago
Speaker McCarthy says there's still time to prevent a shutdown, but others are looking at...
7m ago
Biden and Brazil's Lula are meeting in New York to discuss labor and climate issues
9m ago
Featured

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
North Georgia State Fair to open in Marietta
Hispanic Heritage Month: Key Dates and Things to Know
5h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top