Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Pentagon reviews plans to cut troops handling migrants at Guantánamo by as much as half

The Associated Press has learned that military officials are reviewing plans that would cut the number of U.S. troops deployed to the Guantánamo Bay naval base in Cuba to handle detained migrants by as much as half
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2021, file photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, a flag flies at half-staff as seen from Camp Justice in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2021, file photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, a flag flies at half-staff as seen from Camp Justice in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By LOLITA C. BALDOR – Associated Press
11 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Military officials are reviewing plans that would cut the number of U.S. troops deployed to the Guantánamo Bay naval base in Cuba to handle detained migrants by as much as half, because there are no detainees there now and the program has stumbled during legal challenges, The Associated Press has learned.

U.S. officials said the military's Southern Command was asked to give Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth a plan that would outline how many troops are actually needed and what additional space may be required if more detainees are sent there.

That plan, said officials, is expected to recommend that a number of the troops be sent home — and one official said the decision could chop the 900 troops there now in half.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the decisions are not yet finalized. Southern Command is preparing options that would address the fact that there have been no migrants transferred to the base since early March, but the administration has warned that future "high-threat" detainees may be sent to the base.

U.S. authorities have transferred at least 290 detainees to Guantánamo since February. But on March 11, the 40 people still housed there were flown off the base to Louisiana.

___

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2021, file photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, a flag flies at half-staff as seen from Camp Justice in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: AP

US transfers immigrants out of Guantanamo Bay to Louisiana as court weighs legality

Judge rules against advocates trying to help migrants sent to Guantanamo and to stop more transfers

After a stint in Guantanamo Bay, a Venezuelan deported from the US adjusts to his homeland

The Latest

FILE - Dakota Access pipeline protesters defy law enforcement officers who are trying to force them from a camp on private land in the path of pipeline construction, Oct. 27, 2016, near Cannon Ball, N.D. (AP Photo/James MacPherson, File)

Credit: AP

Jury finds Greenpeace must pay hundreds of millions in case over Dakota Access protest activities

7m ago

US investigators say Alaska plane was overweight for icy conditions in crash that killed 10

7m ago

Stock market today: Wall Street rallies as pressure eases from the bond market after Fed decision

9m ago

Featured

ajc.com

UGA admits Class of 2029, breaking application record

As it grows increasingly competitive to become a University of Georgia Bulldog, Georgia’s flagship university received a record number applications this year.

OPINION

TORPY: Applaud Dickens’ side step on $250M Beltline bar-hopping ride

The proposed 2-mile streetcar extension that I’ve called a boondoggle in the making and an expensive bar-hopping party vehicle gets shelved.

Firefighter shared photos of Bell Mountain scene where twins found dead, GBI says