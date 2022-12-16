ajc logo
X

Pentagon has received 'several hundreds' of new UFO reports

National & World News
By TARA COPP, Associated Press
25 minutes ago
A new Pentagon office set up to track reports of unidentified flying objects has received “several hundreds” of new reports, but no evidence so far of alien life

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new Pentagon office set up to track reports of unidentified flying objects has received “several hundreds” of new reports, but no evidence so far of alien life, the agency's leadership told reporters Friday.

The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) was set up in July and is responsible for not only tracking unidentified objects in the sky, but also underwater or in space — or potentially an object that has the ability to move from one domain to the next.

The office was established following more than a year of attention on unidentified flying objects that military pilots have observed but have sometimes been reluctant to report due to fear of stigma.

In June 2021 the Office of the Director of National Intelligence reported that between 2004 and 2021, there were 144 such encounters, 80 of which were captured on multiple sensors.

Since then, “we've had lots more reporting,” said anomaly office director Sean Kirkpatrick.

Editors' Picks

Pedestrian hit, killed by 81-year-old driver in Marietta, police say4h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Cops: Man shot while sleeping in his car outside Buckhead hotel
4h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

UPDATE: 11-year-old girl missing from Clayton County since Tuesday located
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man jumps from 4th floor of Dunwoody parking deck to evade officers, police say
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man jumps from 4th floor of Dunwoody parking deck to evade officers, police say
2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray/AP

The Jolt: Jockeying underway for Georgia’s 2026 U.S. Senate battle
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Lawmakers quick to unload FTX founder's contributions
6m ago
Wilson to start at QB for Jets; White not cleared by doctors
6m ago
Twitter chaos too much? There are plenty of other options
11m ago
Featured

Menorah lightings, Cricket Celebration Bowl and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
Atlanta’s Celebration Bowl puts HBCU football in national spotlight
Chatham County grand jury indicts mother in murder of toddler Quinton Simon
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top