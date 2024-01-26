Pentagon chief Austin's cancer prognosis is 'excellent,' no further treatments needed, doctors say

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center say his prostate cancer prognosis is excellent and no further treatments will be needed after seeing him for a follow-up appointment Friday.

Austin, 70, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December and spent two weeks in the hospital following complications from a prostatectomy. Despite the complications, "his cancer was treated early and effectively, and his prognosis is excellent," his doctors said Friday.

The disclosure of the treatment Friday stood in contrast to the long silence about his hospitalization, which was kept secret for days not only from the public but from President Joe Biden.