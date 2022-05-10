Pens chase Shesterkin again, topple Rangers 7-2 for 3-1 lead

While Shesterkin has struggled, Pittsburgh third-stringer Louis Domingue is nearing local cult hero status while filling in for injured All-Star Tristan Jarry. Domingue made 22 saves to win his third game of the series. Not bad for a 30-year-old journeyman making his playoff debut after spending most of the last three seasons in the minors.

Jarry, who is recovering from a broken foot, is skating and faced shots during Monday morning's optional skate. Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan hinted last week that Jarry could return if the series ran long.

Stunningly, it might not. And not in the way most imagined after the Rangers took three of four from Pittsburgh during the regular season. The Penguins were a .500 team for most of March and all of April.

May, however, has been different. The crisp, relentless pressure that defined Pittsburgh's back-to-back Stanley Cup runs a half-decade ago has returned, with a familiar face leading the way.

Crosby pulled Pittsburgh even 11:17 into the first with his first power-play playoff goal since 2018, jamming the puck under Shesterkin's left pad and over the goal line. The puck disappeared as Crosby jabbed at it, forcing referees to take a look at the sequence on replay.

Cameras appeared to catch New York coach Gerard Gallant saying “it's a goal" during the review. Gallant was right. And whatever momentum the Rangers had in the early going vanished.

Matheson started Pittsburgh's second-period onslaught with a shot from the point the deflected off Rangers forward Frank Vatrano's skate and by Shesterkin 3:14 into the second. Guentzel's fifth goal of the playoffs 22 seconds later made it 3-1.

Defenseman Mark Friedman, he of the 41 career NHL games, scored his first career playoff goal 11:22 into the second. Fox's goal a little less than three minutes later appeared to give New York life.

It didn't last long. Heinen — who netted the winner in Game 3 — deflected one by Shesterkin with 1:07 to go in the second and Carter's redirect 39 seconds later pushed the advantage to 6-2 and signaled the end of Shesterkin's night. Again.

NOTES: The victory was Sullivan's 44th of the playoffs, breaking a tie with former Penguins coach Dan Bylsma for most postseason wins in franchise history. ... Pittsburgh played without injured F Rickard Rakell and D Brian Dumoulin (lower-body injury). ... Crosby's 200 playoff points are one behind Jaromir Jagr for fifth all-time. Wayne Gretzky is atop the list with 395.

