Penny Hardaway sees Larry Brown helping make Memphis better

“I’m not here to invent Memphis basketball," Brown said. “I'm here to share what Penny needs from me.”

Brown, who went 94-39 at SMU from 2012-16, joins a Memphis program that won the NIT championship this spring. Hardaway and the Tigers will try to earn the program's first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014.

Brown said Memphis' history — with three Final Four berths — makes the program “as good a job as there is," with a new facility and in a city that loves basketball. The Tigers play their games at the FedExForum, home to the NBA's Grizzlies.

“I told Penny this can be like Georgetown, like Gonzaga,” Brown said. “We're not in a Power Five (conference), but this could be anything that we want it to be.”

Memphis announced Brown's hiring late last week, and the veteran coach went on a recruiting trip with Hardaway over the weekend. Hardaway praised Brown as someone whose resume speaks for itself and said he knows some people didn't want him to hire him, which is why he had to fight "pretty hard" to hire him.

Ego is not a consideration.

“I ultimately want to win and getting a coach like Coach Brown on your staff that puts you closer to your goal, especially with the guys that we're recruiting,” Hardaway said. "It doesn't matter what people say. I know what I bring to the table, and obviously we all know what he brings to the table.”

The big question now is how long will Brown stick around. Hardaway sees someone who is rejuvenated after being away from basketball a little bit.

“We're just going to enjoy him while he's here,” Hardaway said.

