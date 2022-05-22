Pennsylvania's Fetterman released from hospital after stroke

“João is headed home — time to rest and recover (and annoy me)!" tweeted his wife, Gisele Fetterman, who was born in Brazil and often refers to her husband with the Portuguese translation of John. “I’m so grateful for the amazing staff at Lancaster General for taking such good care of him from start to finish."

Fetterman said in a statement that he was headed home to Braddock and “could not be happier to finally be heading home to be with my family."