Pennsylvania police search for 9 juveniles who escaped from detention facility during a riot

Authorities in Pennsylvania have launched a search for nine people who escaped from a juvenile detention facility following a riot
National & World News
52 minutes ago
X

MORGANTOWN, Pa (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania launched a search Sunday night for nine people who escaped from a juvenile detention facility following a riot.

The Reading division of the Pennsylvania State Police and other agencies were searching for nine juveniles who escaped from Abraxas Academy around 8 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police Trooper David Beohm said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

State and local police were called to take control of the juvenile center in Morgantown, about 49 miles (78.8 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia, after the riot began inside the facility, the Caernarvon Township Police Department said in a statement on its website.

The juveniles were wearing white or grey shirts,” the department said, advising anyone encountering them to immediately call 911.

Abraxas Academy is a secure residential treatment program providing “specialized care for delinquent male youth between the ages of 14 to 18 in 9th grade or above,” according to the facility's website.

The Pennsylvania State Police did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

The search for the escaped juveniles follows shortly after the capture of an escaped murderer who eluded Pennsylvania authorities for several days despite an extended manhunt.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Cobb superintendent defends book removal decision amid calls for his firing

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

Incubus, Lil Baby and Guns N’ Roses delight fans on day 3 of Music Midtown
7h ago

Falcons’ Desmond Ridder embraces calm in comeback win
9h ago

Credit: AP

Braves swept by Marlins for first time since 2015
10h ago

Credit: AP

Braves swept by Marlins for first time since 2015
10h ago

Credit: Doug Turnbull/WSB Skycopter

Gridlock Guy: An I-285 crash unlike any many have seen
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

$6 billion in Iranian assets once frozen in South Korea now in Qatar, key for prisoner...
15m ago
China flies 103 military planes toward Taiwan in a new high of activity the island calls...
45m ago
Ukraine and its allies battle Russian bid to have genocide case tossed out of the UN's...
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

Get your news about the Braves, Dawgs, Jackets and Falcons in Sunday AJC
16h ago
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
Savannah Bananas: Baseball Hall of Fame celebrates the fun Georgia team
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top