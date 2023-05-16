Pennsylvania House control up for grabs again in special elections

Boyd reported raising more than $1.3 million, including more than $1 million in in-kind advertising from the House Democrats' campaign arm and the Democratic Party. Ford reported raising about $146,000, more than half of which came from the House Republicans' campaign arm. Shapiro cut an ad for Boyd that focused on the abortion issue and this week President Joe Biden endorsed her, which is unusual in a state legislative contest.

In the second House special election Tuesday in central Pennsylvania, candidates will be competing to succeed Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver, who resigned after winning a special election in January to fill a state Senate vacancy. The district consists of Montour County and parts of Northumberland County.

Democrats took control of the chamber in November for the first time in 12 years and then had to sweep three special elections earlier this year to hold on to their edge. With the two vacancies, the House’s breakdown currently sits at 101 Democrats and 100 Republicans.

Control of Pennsylvania’s House remains a key prize ahead of the 2024 presidential election, which could hinge on the Keystone State. Although the state will remain under divided partisan control, with a Democratic governor and a Republican-majority Senate, a GOP-led House could give Republicans more leverage in battles over voting procedures and even decide who the electors are in the presidential contest.

Underscoring those stakes, Biden on Monday called Boyd “an experienced public servant who will protect a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions, stand up for common sense gun safety laws and expand access to voting rights.”

In the Delaware County race, Boyd has emphasized protection of abortion rights, drawing a contrast with Ford, who is personally against abortion but says she does not want to change existing state law. Ford has also said she will vote against her fellow Republicans if they continue to advance the constitutional amendment that says the Pennsylvania Constitution does not guarantee any rights relating to abortion or public funding of abortions.

Ford has criticized Boyd, who has been a leading Democratic Party official in Delaware County, for not responding more forcefully when she learned about the allegations against Zabel. Boyd said she respected the lobbyist’s request for confidentiality about her claim that Zabel caressed her leg while they discussed legislation outside the Capitol in 2018 and did not stop when she moved away from him.

“Common sense says that if someone comes to you and says that they’re being sexually harassed, you do something about it,” Ford said during a televised debate. “You don’t just let it go.” Boyd responded that she did not endorse or support Zabel after hearing of the lobbyist’s account, and says she tried unsuccessfully to find someone to run against Zabel.

