Pennsylvania governor says he's tested positive for COVID-19

Wolf, who is 72, said he continues to work remotely.

Wolf’s public schedule for the past week had just one event -- a virtual news conference about the pandemic on Monday.

His spokesperson, Lyndsay Kensinger, said others were tested at the same time, but she said federal health privacy rules prevented her from identifying them.

Nearly a month ago, the Wolf administration strengthened its mask mandate and required out-of-state travelers to test negative for the coronavirus before arrival, as infections and hospitalizations have both increased sharply in the state.

Wolf is a former state treasury secretary and businessman who spent more than $10 million of his own money to win the Democratic gubernatorial primary nearly six years ago. He easily won reelection in 2018.

___

Rubinkam reported from northeastern Pennsylvania.