Pennsylvania couple who divorced in 1975 to remarry Sunday

DENVER, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania couple who divorced nearly 50 years ago is planning to remarry.

Fay Gable and Robert Wenrich met because he was her older brothers’ best friend, and she says he told them he was going to marry her someday. They were wed in November 1951 and had four children together but divorced in 1975 for reasons they declined to discuss.

Both eventually remarried and remained with their spouses for many years until the spouses died. However, relatives say Gable and Wenrich always had a good relationship and often attended family events together. They recently decided it was time to tie the knot again.