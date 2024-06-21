Nation & World News

Pennsylvania couple drowns in Florida rip current while on vacation with their 6 children

Authorities say a Pennsylvania couple vacationing in Florida with their six children drowned after they were caught in a rip current while swimming
2 hours ago

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — A Pennsylvania couple vacationing in Florida with their six children drowned after they were caught in a rip current while swimming, authorities said.

Brian Warter, 51, and 48-year-old Erica Wishard, and two of their mostly teenage children were caught in the current on Hutchinson Island, along Florida's southeast coast, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

“The kids were able to break the current and attempted to help their parents, but it became too dangerous and they were forced to swim ashore,” investigators said.

Martin County Ocean Rescue attempted life-saving measures and took the couple to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office.

A crisis intervention deputy is assisting the children while other family members travel to meet them in Florida. The sheriff's office did not say where in Pennsylvania the family was from.

A rip current is a fast-moving column of water that flows away from the shore toward open water. Officials say swimmers caught in one should remain calm and then swim parallel to the shore to escape the current.

Fire Rescue officials said there were red flags at the beach Thursday, indicating the possibility of hazardous surf conditions. The National Weather Service office in Melbourne warned on its website Friday of a "high risk" of rip currents all along the Atlantic coast, partly because of higher ocean swells caused by a low-pressure system near the Florida-Georgia state line, said meteorologist Megan Tollefsen.

“A lot of people are locals, they understand rip tides. They know what to do, what not to do,” Martin County Chief Deputy John Budensiek told WPTV. “They know where to get in the ocean and where not to. We get these vacationers that come in and, unfortunately, this ends poorly for them. There’s no way to get the message out to all of them.”

Hutchinson Island is about 55 miles (88 kilometers) north of West Palm Beach.

Editors' Picks

Judge calls Buckhead nightclub arrest ‘a setup’2h ago

Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

BREAKING
Willie Nelson ill, won’t perform at tonight’s Outlaw Music Festival
45m ago

Young Thug trial: Defense asks Georgia Supreme Court to halt case

Credit: AP

OPINION
TORPY: Nathan Wade, a man milking every last one of his 15 minutes

Credit: AP

OPINION
TORPY: Nathan Wade, a man milking every last one of his 15 minutes

Credit: V-103/BREAKFAST CLUB

Ms. Pat explains why she was fired from V-103, calls Tigger ‘a hater’
The Latest
The Supreme Court rules against California woman whose husband was denied entry to US
5m ago
Israeli strikes on tent camps near Rafah kill at least 25 and wound 50, Gaza health...
6m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street coasts to the close of another winning week as Nvidia...
9m ago
Featured

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

In Athens, Georgia, R.E.M.’s hometown, signs and memories are everywhere
How to watch the Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever game from Atlanta
Alabama’s Rickwood Field tribute to Negro Leagues becomes a poignant memorial for Willie...