Pennsylvania certifies election results after recount delay

38 minutes ago
Pennsylvania’s top elections official is fully certifying results from the November vote after recount petitions in some counties delayed the process

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's top elections official fully certified results from the November vote late last week after recount petitions in some counties had delayed the process, the Department of State said Tuesday.

An agency spokesperson said acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman completed certification of all races in the 2022 midterm election on Thursday.

The final tally was issued less than two weeks before members of Congress and state lawmakers are due to be sworn in on Jan. 3. The inauguration of the state's next governor, Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro, will be held Jan. 17.

Recount petitions in at least 27 of the state's 67 counties, covering 172 voting precincts, caused delays as some county elections boards waited until litigation was resolved before sending in their own certifications to the state.

The Department of State had said it expected to comply with a request from the clerk of the U.S. House to send certification documents to Congress by mid-December.

Conservatives voicing concerns about the accuracy and reliability of Pennsylvania's voting machines and procedures filed most of the petitions. The majority were dismissed, but county judges did authorize at least 19 precinct recounts in six counties that moved vote totals barely or not at all.

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

