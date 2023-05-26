X

Pennsylvania baseball player fatally struck in the face while dismantling unapproved dugout

National & World News
2 hours ago
A coroner in Pennsylvania ruled that a college baseball player died accidentally when a makeshift dugout collapsed and he was struck in the face

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A college baseball player died after he was struck in the face when a makeshift dugout he was helping to dismantle collapsed on him this week.

Angel Mercado, 19, was a middle infielder who had just completed his freshman season at Division II Central Penn College. He had been playing in a summer recreation league that held its games and practices in a park in Harrisburg.

The coach of Mercado's team had built a makeshift dugout there out of wood on Sunday, but city officials told him it wasn't allowed. Mercado was among a group of players dismantling the structure Monday afternoon when it unexpectedly collapsed and he was struck in the face.

Mercado suffered a traumatic head injury and was taken to a hospital, where he died on Tuesday. The Cumberland County coroner's office ruled the death an accident.

“Nothing criminal happened here,” city spokesman Matt Maisel said. “No charges will be filed against the coach. No charges will be filed against anyone. This is simply a tragedy.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia cemeteries fill with flags, tributes on Memorial Day weekend 42m ago

Suspect in death of Migos rapper Takeoff indicted on murder charge
6h ago

Credit: ArLuther Lee

Fugitive Georgia lab ‘kingpin’ smuggled millions to Middle East, court records allege
6h ago

After stroke at age 11, Cobb student graduating from high school
6h ago

After stroke at age 11, Cobb student graduating from high school
6h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Meet the N. Georgia bishop who hopes to heal the United Methodist Conference
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Israeli military: Palestinian man killed after alleged stabbing attempt in West Bank...
6m ago
From the Civil War to today's mattress sales, Memorial Day is full of contradiction
7m ago
Post-Serena, women's tennis heads to French Open led by Big 3 of Swiatek, Sabalenka...
9m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Braves hit home run with OutKast bobblehead night
3h ago
After stroke at age 11, Cobb student graduating from high school
6h ago
7 Atlanta podcasts to take along on your Memorial Day Weekend drive
2h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top