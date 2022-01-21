Penn pledges to work with NCAA, support transgender swimmer

Swimmer Lia Thomas, who competed for the men's team at Penn before transitioning, has qualified to compete in March at the 2022 NCAA swimming and diving championships. She is set to race in the women's 200-yard, 500-yard and 1,650-yard freestyle.

“Penn Athletics is aware of the NCAA’s new transgender participation policy,” the Ivy League school said Thursday in a statement. “In support of our student-athlete, Lia Thomas, we will work with the NCAA regarding her participation under the newly adopted standards for the 2022 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championship.”