Penguins goalie DeSmith out for playoffs after core surgery

Coach Mike Sullivan said DeSmith underwent core surgery on Friday morning and will miss the rest of the postseason.

The surgery comes three days after DeSmith exited in the second overtime of Pittsburgh's 4-3 triple-overtime victory over the New York Rangers in Game 1 of their first-round series. DeSmith entered the playoffs as Pittsburgh's top goaltender with All-Star Tristan Jarry sidelined with a lower-body injury.