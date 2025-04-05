Nation & World News
Penguins' Crosby and Stars Dadonov have a dueling hat tricks game 16 years after Sid's with Ovechkin

Sidney Crosby took part in another dueling hat tricks game with a Russian opponent 16 years after his memorable one in the playoffs against Alex Ovechkin
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) talks with an official during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

5 minutes ago

DALLAS (AP) — Sidney Crosby took part in another dueling hat tricks game with a Russian opponent 16 years after his memorable one in the playoffs against Alex Ovechkin.

Crosby finished off his hat trick with an empty-netter to seal the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 5-3 victory at the Dallas Stars on Saturday after Evgenii Dadonov also scored three goals.

Crosby and Ovechkin each had a had trick in Game 2 of the Penguins’ 2009 playoff series against the Washington Capitals, one of several meetings between the longtime rivals who were also faces of the sport for a long time after debuting in 2015.

This one came less than 24 hours after Ovechkin tied Wayne Gretzky's career goals record. Crosby brushed off any connection between his scoring and Ovechkin's milestone, which he called "really, really special."

“I think like everyone else, we knew it was a matter of time and obviously a pretty cool night,” Crosby said. “For us, it was nice to come out here and get a win.”

Crosby's third goal gave him 30 for a 13th time in 20 NHL seasons. Dadonov is one away from reaching 20 goals.

Former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, left, shaking hands with Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, right, during a press conference after an NHL hockey game in which Ovechkin tied Gretzky's NHL career goals record of 894th goals, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

Containers are stacked at the Port of Los Angeles ,Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Credit: AP

Gov. Brian Kemp enteres the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Sine Die, Friday, April 4, 2025, the final day of the legislative session. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

