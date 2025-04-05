Penguins' Crosby and Stars Dadonov have a dueling hat tricks game 16 years after Sid's with Ovechkin

DALLAS (AP) — Sidney Crosby took part in another dueling hat tricks game with a Russian opponent 16 years after his memorable one in the playoffs against Alex Ovechkin.

Crosby finished off his hat trick with an empty-netter to seal the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 5-3 victory at the Dallas Stars on Saturday after Evgenii Dadonov also scored three goals.

Crosby and Ovechkin each had a had trick in Game 2 of the Penguins’ 2009 playoff series against the Washington Capitals, one of several meetings between the longtime rivals who were also faces of the sport for a long time after debuting in 2015.