Penguins captain Sidney Crosby reaches 1,600 regular-season points milestone

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is the 10th player in NHL history to record 1,600 regular-season points in a career.

Crosby recorded the secondary assist on Bryan Rust’s power-play goal at 11:01 of the first period in Wednesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres.

The 37-year-old Crosby is the first player to reach the milestone since Jaromir Jagr on Oct. 6, 2011.