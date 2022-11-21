Penguins C Evgeni Malkin plays in 1,000th NHL game

It looked as if Malkin was going to try free agency for the first time last summer. But he decided to stay in Pittsburgh for a four-year contract worth $6.1 million annually.

Now he joins teammate Sidney Crosby as the only players with 1,000 games for the Penguins.

“He's been just such a big part of the Penguins' success that they've had here in his time here,” Sullivan said.

Going into Sunday night's game, Malkin had 451 goals and 714 assists in 17 NHL seasons. He also has 67 goals and 113 assists in 177 playoff appearances.

Malkin is the 32nd active player and No. 373 overall with 1,000 career games. He is the eighth Russian-born player to reach the milestone.

