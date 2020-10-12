Penguin Random House, PEN America team up to Book the Vote

Book the Vote is a collaboration among Penguin Random House, PEN America, the non-profit organization When We All Vote and the literary retailer Out of Print, which is owned by Penguin Random House.

The web site will include videos from Gaiman, Hill, Patchett and other authors and public figures, including Jennifer Egan, Jeffrey Tobin, Susan Orlean and Alan Cumming. One feature is called “How America Works” and covers four topics: the right to vote, voting for the president, the Supreme Court and the electoral college.