Pending home sales cool in September, down 2.2%

In this Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 photo, a "sale pending" sign is posted on.a home in Westfield, Ind. Sales of existing homes climbed 9.4% in September, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday, the latest sign that the housing market remains red hot despite the coronavirus pandemic. On a seasonally-adjusted rate, the selling pace of existing homes climbed to 6.54 million annualized units. That is the highest level for that metric since February 2006, at the peak of the previous housing bubble. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: Michael Conroy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The pending sales of existing homes fell 2.2% in September, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday, the first monthly contraction of that figure in four months.

The report is the latest indicator that showed the housing market cooled in September after being strong throughout the summer. Sales of existing homes fell in September as well, NAR reported earlier this month, and the Commerce Department said sales of newly constructed homes fell in September, too.

Despite the modest decline, contract signings are still up 20.5% from a year earlier, the industry trade group said.

Three out of the four regions tracked by NAR saw monthly declines. Only the Northeast reported a month-over-month gain.

