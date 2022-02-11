Pence schedules yet another spring trip to South Carolina

The graduation is just a week before Pence's keynote address at a fundraising dinner for the Carolina Pregnancy Center in Spartanburg, which offers Christian counseling and adoption services, and free supplies to women who opt to have babies following unplanned pregnancies.

Nearly a year ago, Pence chose the fundraiser of another conservative Christian nonprofit in South Carolina for his first public address since the end of the Trump administration.

Since leaving office, Pence has worked to construct a post-White House operation that includes a political advocacy group, speeches, fundraising and shoring up relationships that could help him should he choose to run for president in 2024.

Much of that has included efforts at deepening his appeal to his white evangelical Christian base, as well as supporters of former President Donald Trump and those who may have been fond of his policies but not his style.

Pence strives to draw contrasts between himself and Trump, whom he could possibly face in a 2024 GOP primary. Last week, Pence directly rebutted Trump's false claims that as vice president he somehow could have overturned the results of the 2020 election, saying the former president was simply "wrong."

