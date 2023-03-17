BreakingNews
Gwinnett board delays decision about sex ed curriculum
X

Pence defends joke about Buttigieg 'maternity leave'

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By HOLLY RAMER, Associated Press
1 hour ago
The husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttgieg says he hasn’t heard from Mike Pence in the days since the former vice president mocked his family

KEENE, N.H. (AP) — The husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Thursday he hasn’t heard from Mike Pence in the days since the former vice president mocked his family, but will continue to hold him accountable for his words.

Chasten Buttigieg was asked on ABC’s “The View” whether Pence contacted him after joking at a dinner for journalists and politicians that Pete Buttigieg took “maternity leave” after he and his husband adopted newborn twins.

“Pete is the only person in human history to have a child and everyone else gets postpartum depression,” Pence said Saturday at the Gridiron Dinner.

Chasten Buttigieg, who said he doesn’t expect to hear from Pence, called the remarks “part of a much bigger trend attacking families.”

“I spoke up because we all have an obligation to hold people accountable for when they say something wrong, especially when it’s misogynistic, especially when it’s homophobic, and I just don’t take that when it’s towards my family, and I don’t think anyone else would, especially when you bring a very small, medically fragile child into it,” he said.

Pence defended his comments Thursday night after speaking at a Republican Party dinner in New Hampshire.

“The Gridiron Dinner is a roast. I had a lot of jokes directed to me, and I directed a lot of jokes to Republicans and Democrats,” he told reporters. “The only thing I can figure is Pete Buttigieg not only can’t do his job, but he can’t take a joke.”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

After no-contest plea, Jalen Carter convicted in crash that killed 211h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Buster Faulkner is home at Georgia Tech: ‘I don’t want to be anywhere else’
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Two weeks before opening day, Braves soon will have to make roster decisions
4h ago

Credit: Murray Close

Major production studio Lionsgate to be lead tenant for new Douglas County complex
14h ago

Credit: Murray Close

Major production studio Lionsgate to be lead tenant for new Douglas County complex
14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Next up for Nolan Smith - Georgia’s head coaching job?
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

New Mexico report calls for strengthened culture, values
16m ago
10 charged in Irvo Otieno’s death at mental hospital
25m ago
California to overhaul San Quentin prison, emphasizing rehab
32m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Death penalty case: Status of charges in the March 2021 Atlanta spa shootings
7h ago
‘Flex lanes’ on Ga. 400 to close permanently on Friday
St. Patrick’s Day ideas for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top