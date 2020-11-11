PEN America names winners of prison writing program award

The honor is called the PEN America/L’Engle-Rahman Prize for Mentorship, named for the author of the classic “A Wrinkle In Time” and for the late educator and Black Panther leader Ahmad Rahman, whom L'Engle befriended while he was in prison. PEN announced Wednesday that the prize was given to four mentor/mentee teams: Benjamin Frandsen and Noelia Cerna, Elizabeth Hawes and Jeffrey James Keyes, Derek Trumbo and Agustin Lopez, and Seth Wittner and Katrina Moore.

The eight winners each receive $250 and a set of books chosen by their respective mentor/mentee.