Peloton stock skids as company posts loss, cuts bike price

New York-based Peloton's stock was down about 6% in after-hours trading.

Peloton was one the pandemic's success stories, as quarantined Americans bought at-home exercise equipment as a way to stay fit. But its success has bred additional competitors, who now sell cheaper bicycles and exercise equipment. In addition, many high-end gyms are offering virtual classes that once were Peloton’s biggest draws.

The company announced Thursday that it is cutting the price of its Peloton Bike — the product that was the cornerstone of its popularity — to $1,495 from $1,895. It will also offer additional financing options for those wanting to purchase the bike. The move could be seen as either a sign Peloton wants to broaden its customer base, or that demand for its products is waning.

While the company reported a 54% rise in revenue from last year, the pace of that revenue growth and appears to be slowing. In the previous three-month period, its revenue grew 141%.