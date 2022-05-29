ajc logo
Pelosi's husband arrested on suspicion of DUI in California

FILE - Paul Pelosi, right, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, follows his wife as she arrives for her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Authorities say Paul Pelosi was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Northern California, late Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Napa County. He could face charges including driving under the influence. Bail was set at $5,000. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

FILE - Paul Pelosi, right, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, follows his wife as she arrives for her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Authorities say Paul Pelosi was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Northern California, late Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Napa County. He could face charges including driving under the influence. Bail was set at $5,000. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was arrested this weekend on suspicion of DUI in Northern California, police records showed Sunday.

Paul Pelosi was taken into custody late Saturday in Napa County north of San Francisco, according to a sheriff's office online booking report.

He could face charges including driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher, the report said.

Pelosi’s bail was set for $5,000 for the two misdemeanors, records showed.

No other details were immediately available. California Highway Patrol Officer Andrew Barclay said more information would be released later Sunday.

Drew Hammill, spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi, told The Associated Press: “The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast.”

The House speaker was in Providence, Rhode Island, on Sunday, where she delivered the commencement address at Brown University.

Pelosi's arrest was first reported by TMZ.

Paul and Nancy Pelosi have been married since 1963.

FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her husband, Paul Pelosi, pose on the red carpet at the Medallion Ceremony for the 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Library of Congress in Washington. Authorities say Paul Pelosi was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Northern California, late Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Napa County. He could face charges including driving under the influence. Bail was set at $5,000. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her husband, Paul Pelosi, pose on the red carpet at the Medallion Ceremony for the 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Library of Congress in Washington. Authorities say Paul Pelosi was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Northern California, late Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Napa County. He could face charges including driving under the influence. Bail was set at $5,000. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her husband, Paul Pelosi, pose on the red carpet at the Medallion Ceremony for the 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Library of Congress in Washington. Authorities say Paul Pelosi was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Northern California, late Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Napa County. He could face charges including driving under the influence. Bail was set at $5,000. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

