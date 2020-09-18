Pelosi to church: 'Follow science' on COVID-19 restrictions

Pelosi said she attended in-person service recently in her San Francisco hometown, and received communion — picking up the wafer from the priest, as is allowed, rather than having it placed directly on the tongue. She regularly joins online services.

“I miss going to church regularly,” she said.

The California Democrat said she had to sign up in advance to attend, and found about a dozen people spread out once she arrived. “Very, very, very spaced,” she said.

She questioned whether the archbishop's message was misunderstood. “I'm sure he must have meant if it is scientifically safe, rather than jeopardizing people's health if they want to go to church,” she said.

Pelosi noted that faith and science are sometimes seen at odds.

“Around here, people say to me, You're a person of faith, why do you believe in science?" she said.

“I say, I believe science is an answer to our prayers. It is a creation of God, and one that is an answer to our prayers.”