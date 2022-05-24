Pelosi pushes back on archbishop who denies her Communion

The California Democrat says she comes from a large family with many members who oppose abortion. “I respect people’s views about that. But I don’t respect us foisting it onto others.” Pelosi added, “Our archbishop has been vehemently against LGBTQ rights. In fact he led the way in an initiative on the ballot in California.”

Pelosi made her comments on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." In a letter last month to Pelosi, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said he would refuse her Communion after she vowed to codify into law the Supreme Court's Roe vs. Wade decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion. That legislation passed the House but died last week in the Senate.